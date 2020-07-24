Mercedes-AMG took the wraps off the hotly anticipated GT Black Series about two weeks ago and now we finally get to find out how much it costs. Available to order in Europe, AMG’s most powerful V8 car to date costs an eye-watering €335,240 in domestic market Germany where the configurator is already up and running. Want that striking AMG magma beam paint? You can only have it on the Black Series and it’ll cost you a cool €8,468. Alternatively, the GT R’s AMG green hell magno can be had for the same money.

You can throw even more money at Mercedes for the Black Series as the high-performance coupe can be had with a plethora of optional packages. For example, the AMG Track Package (€7,540) encompasses a titanium roll cage, four-point seatbelts, and a fire extinguisher in case something goes horribly wrong. Even though the car has been developed to be as light as possible, you can still add memory seats, mirrors, and steering column by getting the Memory Package available for €1,914.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series with AMG magma beam color

6 Photos

Additional goodies available at an extra cost for the Black Series include the €904 Lane Package (with Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist), €1,461 Park Package (with front and rear cameras), €916 Keyless Go Package, and a €510 Anti-Theft Package. Individual options vary from a €4,814 Burmester sound system and a €174 touchpad to a larger 75-liter fuel tank priced at €93 and tinted windows for €430.

That fire extinguisher we mentioned earlier can be bought separately for €139 and you can also order the Black Series with a €261 garage door opener. Rounding off the list of extras are the adaptive high-beam assistant (€116), a tire kit (€58), carbon fiber door sills (€1,044), a less fancy Burmester sound system (€1,508), trickle charger (€128), and the PRE-SAFE System (€638). The later automatically makes changes to the car’s settings in case of an imminent collision to reduce the risks of injuries by rolling up the windows, tightening the seatbelts, seat bolsters, etc.

All in, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series can cost nearly €365,000 in the fully loaded specification. Pricing for the US market has yet to be announced, but we do know the aforementioned Track Package won’t be available stateside or in Canada and China for that matter.

Interestingly, there are no details regarding how many cars will be built, but given the hefty price tag and the model's special status, it’s safe to say the sixth member of the Black Series lineup will be a rare sighting.