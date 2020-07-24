Following the return of the Ranger to the United States in 2018 and next year’s Maverick debut, it would seem Ford will up its truck game furthermore with a Bronco-based pickup. A new report from Automobile Magazine claims the off-roading SUV will gain a bed by mid-2024, which would make it a 2025MY.

While that’s a long way off, Blue Oval is keen on fast-tracking the model’s development and bring the launch date forward to as early as 2022. Best-case scenario, the Jeep Gladiator competitor will end up as a 2023MY, complete with all the off-road goodies of the SUV. Expect the GOAT drive modes, Sasquatch package, and just about the same wide variety of trim levels.

Much like Jeep is doing with the Wrangler-based Gladiator, Ford apparently wants to sell the Bronco truck exclusively with four doors, at a base price of approximately $30,000. A fully loaded limited-run First Edition in the same vein as the Bronco SUV’s immensely popular special version is planned, but it’ll cost you about double the entry-level model.

As far as engines are concerned, the bed-equipped Bronco is expected to feature the familiar 2.3-liter four-pot and 2.7-liter six-cylinder turbocharged gasoline units. The report goes on to mention the yet-to-be-confirmed Bronco Raptor’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 won’t be coming to the pickup, but don’t fret as something even beefier is apparently on the agenda. Rumor has it a 5.0-liter V8 is earmarked for the flagship Bronco truck, although that remains to be seen.

Gearboxes will include the usual suspects, namely the seven-speed manual and 10-speed automatic. If a V8-powered Bronco pickup is indeed on the agenda, it’ll likely come exclusively with a two-pedal setup.

A Bronco truck would be an interesting decision taken by Ford taking into account there’s a risk it might cannibalize sales of the Ranger. The latter is expected to switch to a new generation as early as next year and get a US-bound Raptor derivative powered by a 325-horsepower 2.7-liter V6, but nothing is official at this point.