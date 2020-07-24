It has only been over a year since Hyundai launched the 2020 Sonata in New York. The completely redesigned model aims to change the game within the midsize sedan segment, and it clearly shows in the Sonata's aggressive styling. For what it's worth, it's the best-looking Sonata ever.

Hyundai wants to increase that aesthetic appeal even further by giving the Sonata a bigger set of wheels. For the 2021 model year, the Sonata gets 19-inch wheels in both SEL Plus and Limited trims.

The new rims are wrapped in 245/40 R19 Pirelli P Zero all-season tires, which, according to Hyundai, is for "driving enthusiasts who want a combination of a performance appearance, responsive handling, and durability along with all-season traction, including in light snow."

Another standard feature added for the 2021 model year is the Safe Exit Warning (SEW), which is added on the SEL, SEL Plus, and Limited trims. Using the Sonata's blind-spot radars, SEW warns the driver and passengers of oncoming traffic when in parallel parking. Audible and visual warnings ensue whenever needed.

Hyundai also quietly added electronic passenger height adjustment on the Limited trim based on the feedback provided by early 2020 Sonata buyers.

The features listed above add to the already abundant tech toys that are present in the Sonata. Hyundai calls it "Beautifully Smart," backed by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen with audio-video, navigation, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Options include Qi wireless charging, head-up display, and Hyundai's Digital Key that uses a dedicated smartphone app.

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata will go on sale this August, albeit, the company is yet to announce any price changes that come with the model year update.