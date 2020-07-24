Five years ago, Bentley introduced the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept at the Geneva Motor Show. It previewed the styling of the Continental GT and another design element that we have yet to see on production Bentley vehicles – until now.

For the first time in the industry, Bentley introduces a three-dimensional wood panel in the Flying Spur. The 3D-machined wood was first shown in the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept, which now rightfully made its way to the new flagship Bentley.

Gallery: Bentley Flying Spur's 3D Wood Panels

4 Photos

The 3D wood veneer joins the Bentley Mulliner ‘Collections’ that include a multitude of options for the Flying Spur. It will be fitted in the rear cabin, specifically on the door panels. Of course, it will inherit the diamond-shaped pattern but instead of using high-class leather material, Bentley will use handcrafted wood, made from a single block of sustainable American Walnut or American Cherry timber.

According to Bentley, the whole design required 18 months of product development by expert technical craftsmen. Bentley Mulliner took that as a challenge, bringing the once concept to reality.

The process wasn't a walk in the park, as you would have expected. Bentley said that the operators carve the wood with a multi-axis machine to at least 0.1mm – less than the thickness of a human hair. The finishing touches were done by hand for a more flawless finish. An open-pore lacquer is then applied for a refined, natural appearance.

Bentley’s Head of Interior Design for the Flying Spur, Brett Boydell, comments:

"Three-Dimensional Wood is the next interior design element we’ve taken from concept car idea to production reality. It works in perfect harmony with the three-dimensional leather quilting across the cabin of the Flying Spur and creates an even more special environment for those being driven."

As for sustainability, Bentley said that both American Walnut and American Cherry timber are sourced from North American hardwood forests. Both are also popular growing stock in North America, offering an abundant supply of sustainable wood.