People who line up to be an early adopter of the 2021 Ford F-150 aren't able to order a few features on their new truck. The Max Recline Seats and Power Stroke 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 are not available when the new generation of the pickup initially arrives in showrooms, according to Cars Direct's analysis of the dealer order guide.

Motor1.com reached out to Ford for confirmation of this info and to find out when these features would be available. We haven't yet heard back from the company.

When they are available, the Max Recline Seats add $340 to the truck's price, and they're only available on the high-end King Ranch, Platinum, or Limited trim levels. These chairs can fold nearly 180 degrees. When using it, the bottom cushion rises and the back support rotates forward up to 10 degrees. This creates a spot to take a more comfortable nap for the driver or front passenger.

The order guide indicates the Max Recline Seats as having late availability, according to Cars Direct. The document doesn't say exactly when to expect the feature, though.

Ford isn't yet listing the output for the Power Stroke V6 in the 2021 F-150. The existing version produces 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 440 pound-feet (597 Newton-meters). Like with the seats, it's not yet clear when the turbodiesel engine joins the lineup.

The dealer order guide already tells us that the 2021 F-150 starts at $30,635 for the XL trim with a 4x2 drivetrain and Regular Cab configuration. However, Don't expect to see many of these new trucks in this basic specification.

At the other end of the spectrum, a fully-loaded F-150 Limited's price could exceed $80,000, if a customer wants it with the hybrid engine. This trim level comes very well-equipped with features like a mesh-like material on the dashboard, leather upholstery, 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo, and twin-panel moonroof.

Look for deliveries of the 2021 F-150 to begin deliveries this fall.