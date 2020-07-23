If you haven’t noticed, Ford has had a busy month. The Bronco arrived last week to a ton of praise. But weeks before the bucking Bronco broke cover, Ford revealed the updated 2021 F-150. Visually, it’s a modest upgrade, though Ford kept many of the changes hidden underneath the revised styling. And many of those come at a cost. A new report from Cars Direct says the F-150’s top trim with options could exceed $80,000.

Cars Direct got its hand on more dealer order guides that show the top-tier 2021 F-150 Limited 4x2 SuperCrew will start at $72,520, including the destination charge. Add four-wheel drive, and the price jumps to $75,945. Choose the PowerBoost Hybrid powertrain, and that tacks on another $2,500, and just like that, you have a $78,445 F-150. According to the publication, a $595 bedliner and a $995 tonneau cover puts the truck’s price north of $80k.

That’s expensive for such a truck, but it comes packed with features like special badging and trim, an 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, LED lighting, power running boards, twin-panel moonroof, and more. Those who pick the Limited trim with the hybrid powertrain get Ford’s Pro Power Onboard generator that produces 2 kW; however, those who want the optional 7.2-kW generation will have to pay $750 on top of the already hefty price tag.

Higher trims of the F-150 also receive Ford’s Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 Pre Package, which includes the hardware for Ford’s Active Driver Assist tech that Ford says will allow for hands-free driving on more than 100,000 miles of specific roads. However, customers will have to pay to activate the tech once it’s available in Q3 2021, and that will add to the truck’s cost.

The entry-level 2021 F-150 sees a modest price increase, but that’s not the case across all of the truck’s trims. Cars Direct notes that the 2021 Lariat SuperCab is now $1,945 more expensive than the 2020 model, starting at $46,890. The King Ranch SuperCrew gets a $3,340 price increase with a new starting price of $58,025. The F-150 prints money for Ford, and the 2021 model looks to capitalize on that.