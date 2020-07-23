Just 75 of them will be available in the US.
The 2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition arrives to offer customers interested in the big, luxury crossover something even more special. Buyers need to act quickly, though, because the company is only offering 75 of them in the United States and a total of 600 worldwide.
The Shadow Edition comes in BMW Individual Frozen Arctic Grey, which is a dark gray color with a matte finish. The Extended Shadowline trim adds high-gloss black pieces to the door trim, B- and C-pillar covers, base of the mirrors, roof rails, kidney grille, and around the air inlets in the front fascia. The trapezoidal exhaust outlets have black chrome tips. The crossover rides on 22-inch V-spoke wheels with a Jett Black finish.
Gallery: 2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition
Inside, there's Merino leather upholstery in a two-tone mix of Night Blue and Black. The headliner is Night Blue Alcantara, and the same color in Nappa leather covers the upper dashboard, door panels, and armrests. The bottom section of the dashboard and front seatbacks are Black Merino leather. Piano Black trim appears on the lower center console.
Generally optional packages come standard on the Shadow Edition. The Driving Assistance Professional Package, Cold Weather Package, Luxury Seating Package, and Executive Package are among the equipment on this limited-run vehicle.
The only option for the Shadow Edition is to choose between two captain's chairs for the second row or a bench that can fit three people.
The Dark Shadow Edition uses the X7 M50i model as a starting point. The model uses BMW’s N63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 making 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. It uses an eight-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive and rides on a two-axle air suspension. M Sport brakes help to stop the big crossover.
The X7 Dark Shadow Edition costs $119,495 (plus a $995 destination fee). Folks in America can put down a $1,000 refundable deposit for one on July 23 starting at 6:01 PM EST (10:01 PM GMT). The production for the US starts in Q4 2020. The rest of the world gets the limited-run crossover in August.
The 2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition
Limited Edition X7 M50i with 523 hp and 553 lb.-ft. of torque.
Approximately 75 units reserved for the U.S. market.
Unique, model-specific BMW Individual color and equipment.
MSRP of $119,495 plus $995 Destination.
U.S. production begins Q4 2020.
Woodcliff Lake, NJ – July 23, 2020...Today, BMW announces a very limited edition X7 for those seeking a darker and more mysterious side to their 7-passenger Sports Activity Vehicle. The 2021 X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be built at Plant Spartanburg (SC), BMW Group’s largest global production plant, starting this August for worldwide markets and in Q4 for the U.S. 600 vehicles will be built for customers around the world with approximately 75 units reserved for the U.S.
Pre-ordering will kick-off on July 23rd at 6:01 pm EST on www.shopbmwusa.com/X7-Dark- Shadow-Edition-Pre-Order. A refundable $1,000 deposit will reserve one of the limited edition vehicles online with the purchase details being completed with your selected dealer. The X7 Dark Shadow Edition is equipped with a very comprehensive selection of standard and optional equipment and packages, the only option at pre-order being the selection of second row Captain’s Chairs vs. the standard three-person bench seat.
BMW Individual design features
The X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be painted in a BMW Individual Frozen Arctic Grey metallic matte finish, marking the first time this special paint is available on an X vehicle. Extended Shadowline high-gloss black trim is applied to the door window trim, B- and C-pillar covers, side-mirror base covers and roof rails, kidney grille, and air breather trim. The tips of the M Sport exhaust system are also finished in black chrome.
22-inch M V-spoke bicolor matte Jett Black light-allow wheels are shod with mixed-size performance run-flat tires.
The interior, which can be ordered in either a six or seven passenger configuration, also receives exclusive touches to set this X7 apart from the rest. BMW Individual Full Merino Leather in two-tone Night Blue/Black with contrast stitching covers the seats. The BMW Individual headliner is trimmed with Night Blue Alcantara. The upper dashboard, doors and armrests are trimmed in Night Blue Nappa Leather while the lower dash and front seatbacks are covered in Black Merino leather. BMW Individual Fineline wood trim with aluminium inserts on the upper console area finishes off the exclusive feel of this special X7.
BMW Individual Piano Black trim on the lower center console is used as a backdrop for the limited-edition badge.
Standard and optional equipment
Standard equipment on the X7 Dark Shadow Edition includes:
22-inch Style 755M wheels with mixed-size performance run-flat tires.
8-speed Sport Automatic transmission
M Sport Brakes
M Sport Differential
M Sport Exhaust
Adaptive M Suspension
Two-axle air suspension
Remote Engine Start
Icon Adaptive LED with Laserlight
• Active Protection
o Automatic front seat belt tensioning
o Automatic closing of windows and sunroof o Fatigue and Focus alert
o Post-crash braking
• Active Driving Assistant
o LaneDeparturewarning
o Active Blind Spot Detection and Protection
o PedestrianWarningwithbraking
o FrontalCollisionwarningwithCityCollisionMitigation o CityCollisionMitigationwithbraking
o Speedlimitinformation
o Automatichighbeams
o RearCross-trafficalert
o RearCollisionpreparation
• Driving Assistance Professional Package
o Extended Traffic Jam Assistance for limited access highways o Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
o Active Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance o Automatic Lane Change
o Evasion Assistant and front cross traffic alert
• Cold Weather Package
o Heated front and rear seats
o 5-zone climate control • Luxury Seating Package
o Front ventilated, massaging seats.
Executive Package
o PanoramicSkyLoungeLEDroof o Heatedandcooledcupholders o Glasscontrols
Multi-contour seats
Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Audio
Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7 and two 12.3-inch digital displays
Apple Car-Play and Android Auto Compatibility
SiriusXM with 360L and 1 year All Access subscription
Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices
WiFi Hotspot with complementary 3-month or 3Gb trial
Head-Up display
Comfort Access keyless entry
Soft-close automatic doors
Acoustic glass
Rear manual side-window shades
Heated front seats, armrests and steering wheel
Leather dashboard
Ambient lighting
Drive recorder
Rear view camera and Surround View with 3D View
Park Distance Control
Selectable options at the time of pre-ordering include:
• 2nd row Captain’s Chairs in place of 2nd row bench seat.