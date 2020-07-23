The 2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition arrives to offer customers interested in the big, luxury crossover something even more special. Buyers need to act quickly, though, because the company is only offering 75 of them in the United States and a total of 600 worldwide.

The Shadow Edition comes in BMW Individual Frozen Arctic Grey, which is a dark gray color with a matte finish. The Extended Shadowline trim adds high-gloss black pieces to the door trim, B- and C-pillar covers, base of the mirrors, roof rails, kidney grille, and around the air inlets in the front fascia. The trapezoidal exhaust outlets have black chrome tips. The crossover rides on 22-inch V-spoke wheels with a Jett Black finish.

Inside, there's Merino leather upholstery in a two-tone mix of Night Blue and Black. The headliner is Night Blue Alcantara, and the same color in Nappa leather covers the upper dashboard, door panels, and armrests. The bottom section of the dashboard and front seatbacks are Black Merino leather. Piano Black trim appears on the lower center console.

Generally optional packages come standard on the Shadow Edition. The Driving Assistance Professional Package, Cold Weather Package, Luxury Seating Package, and Executive Package are among the equipment on this limited-run vehicle.

The only option for the Shadow Edition is to choose between two captain's chairs for the second row or a bench that can fit three people.

The Dark Shadow Edition uses the X7 M50i model as a starting point. The model uses BMW’s N63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 making 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. It uses an eight-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive and rides on a two-axle air suspension. M Sport brakes help to stop the big crossover.

The X7 Dark Shadow Edition costs $119,495 (plus a $995 destination fee). Folks in America can put down a $1,000 refundable deposit for one on July 23 starting at 6:01 PM EST (10:01 PM GMT). The production for the US starts in Q4 2020. The rest of the world gets the limited-run crossover in August.