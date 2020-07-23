It’s safe to say the Outlander is one of the most (if not the most) important models of Mitsubishi in recent days. The sport utility vehicle is among the best-selling PHEVs in the world and the Japanese firm knows its successor has to be very good. As these new spy photos show, work on the fourth generation of the model is well underway ahead of a planned late 2020 debut.

These shots, brought to our attention by ElectricVEhicleWeb, come courtesy of Brad Larney and depict a camouflaged prototype wearing its production and lights. Many of the exterior details remain hidden underneath the disguise but we are able to see two huge lamps at the front end, accompanied by skinny daytime running lights at the tip of the hood. In between the headlights, there’s a narrow grille. Many of these design solutions are inspired by the Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept.

Gallery: Mitsubishi Outlander new spy photos

4 Photos

We can’t confirm this at the moment but there are rumors that speculate the new Outlander will be based on the same platform that also underpins the new Nissan Rogue. The powertrain range remains a mystery at this point but we can all but guarantee there will be a new plug-in hybrid system which, according to the online publication, could get a larger battery pack for increased all-electric range at a single charge.

There’s no official word from Mitsubishi about the debut date of the new Outlander but it is believed it will be unveiled before the year’s end. If that turns out to be a correct assumption, you should expect to see it at the dealers in the United States as a 2021 model in the first quarter of next year.