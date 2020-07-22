Genesis is preparing to refresh its G70 sedan, and we expected the usual enhancements – revised styling, minor interior tweaks, and maybe a few changes to the powertrain. The luxury automaker had already said the manual gearbox would live on into the 2021 model year, but that no longer seems to be the case. A new report from CarBuzz, citing an upcoming ABC News piece, says the manual gearbox is dead for the model.

According to the publication, a Genesis spokesperson confirmed the news to ABC, and while it’s not a surprising move, it is still a disappointing one for enthusiasts. The G70 was one of the last remaining luxury sedans offering such an option. Neither Mercedes nor BMW offers one in their C-Class and 3 Series models, respectively, so seeing the G70 drop the option does hurt.

Manual gearboxes have been disappearing from various makes and models for years as automatic gearboxes improve shift response and fuel efficiency. Fewer and fewer people wanted one, and even though the G70 offered a stick, less than five percent of buyers were opting for one. Genesis currently offers the manual with its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill. The gearbox can’t handle the additional torque of the larger twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 that’s also available in the sedan.

The loss of the manual gearbox lines up with early reports of the G70’s 2.0-liter mill getting replaced by a larger 2.5-liter one; however, there’s a discrepancy between which engine Genesis will offer. It could offer both depending on the market. Regardless, it won’t have one feature that helped it stand out – a manual gearbox.

Genesis is expected to reveal the facelifted G70 next year for the Korean market before it arrives stateside. It likely won’t go on sale in the US until 2022. It should feature the brand’s latest design features, like the reworked grille, new lighting elements, and other visual changes.