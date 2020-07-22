An Audi R8 V10 Plus would usually have no problem beating an Audi TT RS in a drag race, but not in this case. Car Wow has a TT with upgrades from ABT and additional tuning from another company.

The result of these tweaks is a coupe making a claimed 610 horsepower (455 kilowatts) and 575 pound-feet (780 Newton-meters) of torque from a turbocharged five-cylinder engine. In comparison, the R8's naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 pumps out 610 hp and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm). It has some mods, too, like a different exhaust and air suspension.

To add another variable to this race, the runway the vehicles are on is soaking wet. There are even puddles of standing water in some spots. Both of these vehicles have all-wheel drive, but the reduced traction is still a factor to consider.

The first run sets the tone for the rest of the drag races. The two Audis are extremely closely matched. The tuned TT has a slight edge and wins by a nose.

Then the pair swap sides of the runway. This lane seems to favor the R8 because this time, it's the one scoring a narrow victory. To find the true winner, they do one more to break the tie.

In the rolling races, the R8's immediate torque gives it an edge. The tuned TT can't keep up when they're both starting at 50 mph (81 kph).

The final test evaluated their braking ability. At 3,197 pounds (1,450 kilograms), the TT is quite a bit lighter than the R8 that weighs 3,638 pounds (1,650 kilograms). Watch the video to see whether the lower mass means a shorter stopping distance.