Your chances of fleeing the police and then successfully getting away are very, very low, but the driver of this Ford Fiesta ST nearly does it. The person successfully eludes the cops for over two hours and even manages to get out of sight of the police helicopter.

The chase started in the San Fernando Valley, and the driver used a mix of freeways and surface streets to get away from the cops. For much of the pursuit, the California Highway Patrol and other law enforcement groups hung back and let the helicopter monitor the Fiesta.

The driver exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour (161 kilometers per hour) several times. He also drove the wrong way down the street at times.

At one point, the Fiesta driver pulled into a strip mall's parking lot and stopped. Maybe the guy thought this method worked in Grand Theft Auto V for evading the police so he tried it in the real world. The cops arrive moments later, and the pursuit continued.

The vehicle headed toward Redondo Beach and Torrance, and this is where the cops encountered a big problem. The low marine cloud layer made flying a helicopter unsafe because of the lack of visibility. The conditions were bad enough that the news and the police had to break off the chase.

The Fiesta ST driver didn't escape the police, though. The cops arrested him at a residence in Rancho Palos Verdes, ABC 7 News reported.

The whole thing started because the police suspected the driver of being intoxicated. After running from the police for hours, speeding, and driving the wrong way, the person is likely facing a whole lot more charges now.