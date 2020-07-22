The Outlander, Outlander PHEV, and Eclipse Cross are getting updates, too.
The Mitsubishi Mirage and Mirage G4 sedan will get a refresh (above) as part of a major overhaul of the brand's lineup in the United States. By the second quarter of 2021, the company's range is going to look a whole lot different.
The first of the revised vehicles to arrive is an updated Outlander PHEV in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company is being vague about the exact changes, though. It gets a larger internal combustion engine with an increase in horsepower. The tweaked hybrid system allows for a longer electric-only range.
An earlier report suggests that the revised Outlander PHEV uses a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that makes 126 horsepower (94 kilowatts) on its own. Two electric motors would make 93 hp (69 kW). A 13.8-kilowatt-hour battery is an upgrade over the current 12 kWh unit.
The 2021 Mirage and Mirage G4 go on sale in the first quarter of 2021. The company's teaser image shows that the model wears a new nose. The headlights have a sharper shape. The front fascia looks more like the one of the Outlander with chrome, bracket-shaped elements and foglights in the corners.
A refreshed 2022 Eclipse Cross hits the market in the first quarter of 2021, too. The crossover gets different styling at the front and rear of the exterior. Inside, there's a new infotainment system.
Finally, the next-generation 2022 Outlander (rendered in the gallery above) goes on sale in the second quarter of 2021. The company promises that it looks bolder and is "the quietest and best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in the US."
The new Outlander allegedly shares a platform with the latest Nissan Rogue. It might even be available with a Nissan engine.
