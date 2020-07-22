Johnny Cash would have loved this truck.
The range-topping Ram Heavy Duty Limited grade gets even more style from the newly unveiled Black Edition. As the name suggests this version gains a whole lot of shadowy trim. Prices for this darker truck start at $62,745, and sales begin in the third quarter of the year.
The package adds black accents to the grille, headlight and taillight bezels, door handles, mirror caps, and tow hooks. The badges have a matte-black finish. Single-rear-wheel trucks have 20-inch black wheels, and dual-rear-wheel rigs have 17-inch wheels in the dark color.
Customers can order the Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition in a wide array of configurations. There are three engine choices: a 6.4-liter V8 with 410 horsepower (306 kilowatts) and 429 pound-feet (582 Newton-meters), a 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-six making 370 hp (276 kW) and 850 lb-ft (1,084 Nm), or the 3500-exclusive, high-output 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-six producing 400 hp (276 kW) and 1,000 lb-ft (1,084 Nm). Both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain configurations are available.
The Limited grade of the Ram Heavy Duty already comes full of high-end standard features. The interior has real wood trim and leather upholstery. It also gets the vertically oriented 12-inch screen for the infotainment system and a 10-speaker stereo. The safety assist tech includes blind-spot monitoring with trailer coverage and parking sensors at the front and rear.
Ram doesn't offer delivery info for the Heavy Duty model. For all of the brand's pickups, the company moved 246,253 units through Q2 2020. This is down 18 percent over the same period last year. In comparison, Chevy has delivered 264,442 light- and heavy-duty trucks in the same period.
