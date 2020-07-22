The rise of crossovers and SUVs has taken its toll on wagon sales, but the body style still remains relevant in some parts of the world. Europe is the most estate-loving audience where automakers continue to invest in these long-roof models, be them as small as a Skoda Fabia Combi or as large as an Audi A6 Avant.

While Mercedes has a cash cow in the GLC, it won’t neglect those who would much rather get a C-Class Estate. Today, we’re sharing the very first batch of spy shots with the BMW 3 Series Touring rival, spotted just hours ago in Stuttgart, Germany. Even though this is only our first look, the prototype already seems to have the full production body and lights.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes C-Class Estate spy photos

20 Photos

The heavy disguise gets in the way of seeing what’s new, but the sleeker headlights and taillights are peeking through the camo. We aren’t noticing any major changes compared to the outgoing C-Class wagon as the greenhouse seems to be quite similar and the car’s proportions are unlikely to change much.

The front grille with the multiple vertical slats reminds us of the Maybach S-Class facelift and we’re noticing two of the parking sensors have been embedded within the grille. The air intakes at the front bumper are purely decorative as they’re both blocked off, which is hardly a surprise nowadays. Sharp-looking lights akin to the E-Class facelift and CLS can be observed at the front and rear.

With the dual exhaust tips on the driver’s side pointing towards the road, we’re afraid the new C-Class wagon will adopt faux exhaust tips integrated into the rear bumper. Although we can’t see what’s going on inside the cabin, there’s no tablet sticking out from the dashboard anymore. In other words, the MBUX infotainment system will be mounted within the center console to enable a cleaner layout.

Mercedes is expected to finally go after the A4 Allroad with a C-Class All-Terrain with standard 4Matic, a raised suspension, and plastic body cladding, but that remains to be seen. The regular wagon will likely be out sometime in 2021, a few months after the sedan.