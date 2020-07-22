Ah, the moose test. In case you haven't heard of that, it's a trial wherein the vehicle in question is being tested for its limits in evasive maneuvers – much like when a moose suddenly appears in the middle of the street.

The moose test has been a dreaded experiment for years and more importantly, it doesn't care whether the car being tested is from a mainstream brand or a luxury automaker. If it fails, it fails. Two of its popular victims are the Toyota Hilux and RAV4, although the former failed horribly by almost tipping over.

Gallery: 2020 VW Golf 8 full image gallery

204 Photos

The VW Golf 8 is the subject of the moose test on the video embedded on top, uploaded by km77.com on Youtube. Unfortunately, the popular VW hatchback failed the test at 48 miles per hour (77 kilometers per hour), hitting cones while trying the evasive maneuver and wasn't able to get back on track to do the second swerve.

The Golf 8's best attempt was done at 43 mph (69 km/h) – at least it performed better than the Mercedes CLA Coupe, which had its best run at a dismal 41 mph (66 km/h).

In comparison, though, the Golf 8 performed way worse than its predecessor. In 2017, km77.com did a moose test on the previous-generation Golf. Its best attempt was at 47 mph (76 km/h) while doing still fairly at 48 mph (77 km/h) by hitting only a single cone.

We've seen another VW fail the moose test before. The Euro-spec Passat wagon did not fare well before, hitting several cones on its second swerve at 48 mph (77 km/h). However, the safest attempt for the Passat wagon was at 45 mph (73 km/h), which is better than the Golf 8's recent moose test performance.