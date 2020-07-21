The 2021 Ford F-150 is definitely upon us, and it came with a lot of new things, including several smart features within the full-size truck's cabin – things we expect from a new-generation model. With that said, its pricing is a bit of a question mark; only estimates were released at launch, ranging from $30,000 to $75,000.

Fortunately, we now have the exact pricing of America's bestselling truck, which was discovered through dealer order guides by CarsDirect. For what it's worth, the pricing sounds promising.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150

68 Photos

According to the report, the 2021 F-150 will start at $30,635 for the XL 4x2 Regular Cab. This includes destination and handling, effectively making the new base F-150 just $195 more expensive than its predecessor.

The F-150 will slot in between its rivals with this price tag. The entry-level Chevy Silverado 4x2 Regular Cab Work Truck starts at $30,095, while the Ram 1500 Tradesman 4x2 Quad Cab towers at $33,840.

What's interesting is the amount you need to add if you opt for a bit of electrification with your 2021 F-150. The hybrid powertrain is available across the range, from XL to Limited, but the pricing will change with the internal combustion engine it comes with.

If you go for the entry-level 3.3-liter V6, the hybrid setup will cost an extra $4,495, which makes the starting price of the hybrid F-150 at $35,130. Going for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 will only ask an additional $3,300, while the 5.0-liter V8 or 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 will warrant a $2,500 premium.

CarsDirect's analysis also finds that those who will opt for higher-specced F-150 will have to pay more than those going for the lower trims. Although, exact figures weren't disclosed by the publication.