While most people will know Misha Charoudin for driving cars ridiculously fast around the Green Hell, there’s a lot more than meets the eye. Charoudin is a bit of a Volvo fanatic, having owned three of them in his automotive history. Therefore he is certainly qualified to talk about the Polestar 1 while blitzing it around the ‘Ring.

The journey begins in all-electric mode where the Polestar is whisper-quiet, tooling around the entry area. Unlike many of the other vehicles in its class, the Polestar 1 offers a whopping 78 miles (125 kilometers) of range in electric mode. After getting out on track, Charoudin engages the proper hybrid mode where the electric motor and internal combustion engine work in harmony. It’s already clear that although the Polestar 1 is marketed as a GT car, it can still boogie.

The vehicle gets up to roughly 124 mph (200 kph) in the quick sprint out of the gate into the compression before the start of the lap. After navigating Hatzenbach corner, Charoudin was already gaining confidence with the Polestar 1’s capabilities. Even with its massive weight, the vehicle’s clever torque vectoring system hides it very well throughout the lap. Unsurprisingly the factory suspension setup produces a bit of understeer, but Charoudin said he could induce liftoff-oversteer if needed.

While you’d be led to believe the batteries contribute most of the vehicle’s weight, they aren’t as big of a disadvantage as you’d think. The batteries are heavy but are placed low down in the car to optimize vehicle dynamics. As such, the vehicle boasts 48-percent weight distribution up front and 52 percent at the rear.

The Polestar engineer sitting next to Charoudin says that the vehicle also comes with Ohlins dampers that allow up to 24 different suspension settings. Already immensely happy with the car, Charoudin suggested it could be taken a step further with stiffer suspension and track tires.

While we don’t have the racer mentality of Misha Charoudin, let us know what you think of the Polestar 1 in the comments below.