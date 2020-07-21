More examples of the 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition are available, but it might already be too late to get one. The Blue Oval is boosting production to 7,000 units, according to info from the Bronco 6G forum. However, an email Ford sent to customers said that the additional vehicles are already reserved, too. The original run of 3,500 allocations ran out within hours of the company starting to 'accept reservations for the much-anticipated SUV.

Due to overwhelming demand, we made a one-time increase to the quantity of limited-edition First Edition models to 7,000 total. Reservations for the limited-edition First Edition 2- and 4-door Broncos are full," Ford spokesperson Sam Schembari told Motor1.com.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

52 Photos

Some of the members of the Bronco 6G forum are perturbed about Ford increasing production of the First Edition. By doubling the number of them being built, posters there feel that it makes having one of these limited-run models less valuable.

The Bronco First Edition starts at $59,305 (plus a $1,495 destination charge for all models) for the two-door version and $63,500 for the four-door. The limited-run model comes loaded with standard features, including the Lux and Sasquatch packages. There are amenities like heated leather seats, B&O sound system, and 12-inch infotainment display. A Shadow Black hardtop and Safari bar also come on this variant of the SUV.

The First Edition exclusively comes with a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost that makes 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox choice for that engine is a 10-speed automatic.

Reserving a Bronco simply guarantees a spot to pre-order the vehicle from your preferred dealer at a later date. Ford plans to start deliveries of the SUV in the spring.