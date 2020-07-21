Speeding on public roads is a recipe for disaster. It’s dumb and dangerous, but could also be costly. That’s what two Canadian men recently learned when police impounded their vehicles after they were caught speeding. The two men were caught in Nova Scotia when an off-duty police officer spotted two cars – a Chevy Camaro and a Mercedes-AMG C63 – speeding, reaching nearly 150 miles per hour (232 kilometers per hour), according to MotorIllustrated.com’s report.

The two were reportedly charged with “stunting,” which, in Canada, is defined as a driver who performs or engages “in any stunt or other activity on a roadway that is likely to distract, startle, or interfere with other users on the roadway.” Doing double the speed limit would appear to fall under that definition. The road the two were caught on has a speed limit of 68 mph (110 kph).

The consequences for such on-road tomfoolery are harsh, too. Each driver, ages 43 and 48, were fined $2,422.50 when they were apprehended over the weekend. They also had their vehicles seized and impounded, and each had their driver’s license suspended for seven days. According to the publication, the two weren’t the only ones caught speeding in the Canadian province. Police stopped another driver for cruising at 104 mph (167 kph) in a 68 mph zone.

This isn’t the first time Canadian police have seized vehicles involved in illegal activity. Last summer, police impounded a McLaren 600LT just 10 minutes after the driver took ownership. He was clocked at 100 mph (161 kph) in a 55-mph (90-kph) zone. A year before that, police impounded a Lamborghini Aventador SV and a McLaren 675LT Spider for speeding. It’s one thing to have to pay a fine for speeding, but it’s another beast altogether to have your car impounded. That’s a mess no one wants.