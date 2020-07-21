For the model year 2021, Airstream gives its three European models – the 534, 604, and 684 – a thorough overhaul. As part of a new decor package, the American camper maker fits a light grey wall covering and illuminated sections with azure blue light.

Airstream also introduces a new floor covering that a woven vinyl material. Smaller tweaks include different cabinet handles and a gray mosiac floor for the bathroom, rather than the previous green color.

The technical equipment for the updated Airstreams doesn't change. It comes standard with a hot-water heater and a three-burner gas stove. Depending on the model the refrigerator/freezer can be as large as 6.71 cubic feet (190 liters).

Customers can load their new Airstream with amenities. Features like a TV, satellite, and air conditioning are all available. There's even a motorized trailer dolly that uses an electric motor to move the rig short distances if you're trying to maneuver it into a specific place.

With these small changes, prices for the Airstream models remain the same in Germany. If you happen to live near Düsseldorf, the updated Airstream 534 will be on display at the Caravan Salon show in the city on September 4, 2020.

Airstream recently opened a new factory in Jackson Center, Ohio. The site measures 8,073 square feet (75,000 square meters) and can build up to 165 campers a week.

Airstream's business has been booming recently. After needing to close the new plant for six weeks starting in March because of COVID-19, the company's sales in May and June exceeded records going back to the 1980s.