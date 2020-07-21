The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 looks great in photos, but now it's time to see the high-powered EV on the move. The seven electric motors create a banshee's shriek while running with a variety of other high-powered Mustangs, including Ken Block's Hoonicorn.

With 1,400 horsepower (1,044) kilowatts on tap from seven electric motors, this one-off has absolutely no problem lighting up the tires. Smoke pours out of wheel wells as the machine does 360-degree spins.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400

60 Photos

The Mach-E 1400 has a tunable setup that can operate as front-, rear-, or all-wheel drives. The aggressive bodywork with a huge front splitter and massive rear wing produces over 2,300 pounds (1,043 kilograms) at 160 miles per hour (258 kilometers per hour). While we get to see a little of how well the electric crossover grips to a track in this video, the smokey drifts are a much more dramatic show.

The video above highlights the build process for the Mach-E 1400. Ford Performance and RTR started with a Mach-E body-in-white. The comprehensive overhaul includes installing massive radiators at both ends for cooling drivetrain components like the electric motors, inverters, and batteries. Revised steering components increase the range of turning for the front wheels to make big drifts possible.

The team also adds Brembo brakes and a hydraulic handbrake with a huge handle next to the driver. Despite the changes, the Mach-E 1400 is still capable of regenerative braking and has an ABS system.

RTR and Ford Performance plan to display the Mach-E 1400 at upcoming NASCAR races. Let's hope there's another opportunity to film the EV on a track, so we can get another look at its impressive performance.