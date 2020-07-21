Just in time for the summer season, Lexus has released pricing details for its new 2021 LC 500 Convertible. The posh cabrio was originally unveiled back in November 2019 at the Los Angeles Auto Show and it now finally has a price tag. Math starts at $101,000, thus making it a little over $8,000 more expensive than its coupe counterpart.

As you’d come to expect from a luxury car, Lexus has plenty of optional goodies you can throw on top of an already generously equipped convertible. Don’t like the 20-inch cast wheels that come as standard? You can upgrade to forged wheels of the same size and with a Dark Graphite look for an extra $1,210 or go with a larger 21-inch set in exchange for $2,650.

Gallery: Lexus LC 500 Convertible

38 Photos

If the regular paint schemes don’t tickle your fancy, Cadmium Orange, Infrared, and Flare Yellow are premium hues available for an additional $595. For just about the same money, you can nicely ask Lexus to add a carbon fiber scuff plate to give the impression of a lightweight car, although the LC 500 Convertible is anything but that. At 4,540 pounds (2,040 kilograms), it’s no Miata.

Those with even more money to spare can configure the LC 500 Convertible with additional individual options, including a $1,220 Mark Levinson sound system, a $460 Torsen limited-slip differential, and a $900 head-up display. Then there are the packages, kicking off with an all-weather pack for $250, along with two far more expensive ones: Touring Package ($5,290) and Inspiration Series ($18,800).

These two pricey options bundle a variety of styling tweaks inside and out with the fancy sound system, a windshield de-icer, different upholstery finishes, and embossed headrests. Both share what Lexus refers to as the Climate Concierge with Upper Body Heating, which is just a fancy way of saying the AC, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and neck heaters work in harmony to provide optimal comfort.

Go for the Inspiration pack and Lexus will throw in a two-piece luggage set specifically designed for the lavish open-top grand tourer. All in, you're looking at about $132,000 for the 2021 LC 500 Convertible with all the bells and whistles.