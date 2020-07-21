At least 27 dealers will charge you extra over the MSRP.
In theory, you should be able to get a brand new two-door 2021 Ford Bronco in entry-level trim for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $28,500 but that’s before the $1,495 destination charge being added. Depending on your local dealer, however, there might be additional dealer markups that could bring the final price above the MSRP - and that’s something Ford has already confirmed it won’t “curb, discourage, or stop.”
A new spreadsheet from Bronco6g.com is listing all dealers that will apply the so-called market adjustments. The table is comprehensive and will be updated over time as some dealers may decide to change their strategy. Here’s the full list of verified Ford dealers as of the time of writing this article that have no plans to apply an additional dealer markup.
|STATE/PROVINCE
|CITY
|DEALERSHIP NAME
|CHARGE ADM? (Y/N)
|Alabama
|Madison
|Woody Anderson Ford
|N
|Alabama
|Bessemer
|Town and Country Ford
|N
|Alabama
|Birmingham
|Adamson Ford
|N
|Arizona
|Phoenix
|Sanderson Ford
|N
|Arizona
|Scottsdale
|Chapman Ford
|N
|Arizona
|Phoenix
|Camelback Ford
|N
|Arizona
|Gilbert
|San Tan Ford
|N
|Austin
|Texas
|Maxwell Ford
|N
|California
|San Diego
|Kearny Mesa Ford
|N
|California
|Los Angeles
|Galpin Ford
|N
|California
|Lake Elsinore
|Lake Elsinore Ford
|N
|California
|Hawthorne
|Southbay Ford
|N
|California
|Roseville
|Future Ford
|N
|California
|Encinitas
|Encinitas Ford
|N
|California
|Poway
|Perry Ford Poway
|N
|California
|Riverside
|Raceway Ford
|N
|California
|Cerritos
|Norm Reeves Super Store
|N
|California
|Folsom
|Folsom Ford
|N
|California
|Glendale
|Star Ford
|N
|California
|Torrance
|AutoNation Ford
|N
|California
|Redwood City
|Towne Ford
|N
|California
|Costa Mesa
|Robin's Ford
|N
|California
|
Rancho Santa Margarita
|Santa Margarita Ford
|N
|California
|Walnut Creek
|Walnut Creek Ford
|N
|California
|Temecula
|Gosch Ford
|N
|California
|Morgan Hill
|The Ford Store
|N
|Colorado
|Silverthorne
|Ford Summit
|N
|Colorado
|Centennial
|Groove Ford
|N
|Colorado
|Fort Collins
|Spradley Barr Ford
|N
|Colorado
|Littleton
|AutoNation Ford
|N
|Colorado
|Aurora
|Mike Naughton Ford
|N
|Florida
|Apopka
|Mullinax Ford
|N
|Florida
|Starke
|Murray Ford
|N
|Florida
|Augustine
|Bozard Ford
|N
|Florida
|Sunrise
|Sawgrass Ford
|N, except FE
|Florida
|Daytona Beach
|Gary Yeoman's Ford
|N
|Florida
|Tampa Bay
|Brandon Ford
|N
|Florida
|Plant City
|Jarrett Scott Ford
|N
|Georgia
|Newnan
|Mike Fitzpatrick Ford
|N
|Georgia
|Atlanta
|Wade Ford
|N
|Georgia
|Snellville
|
Five Star Ford Stone Mountain
|N
|Georgia
|Alpharetta
|Angela Krause Ford
|N
|Georgia
|Sandy Springs
|Nalley Ford
|N
|Georgia
|Athens
|Athens Ford
|N
|Hawaii
|Honolulu
|Honolulu Ford
|N
|Indiana
|Sellersburg
|Jim O'Neal Ford
|N
|Iowa
|Granger
|Granger Ford
|N
|Kansas
|Salina
|Long McArthur Ford
|N
|Kansas
|Shawnee
|Shawnee Mission Ford
|N
|Kansas
|Louisburg
|Louisburg Ford
|N
|Kansas
|Burlington
|Crow Moddie Ford
|N
|Kentucky
|Franklin
|Hunt Ford
|N
|Kentucky
|Franklin
|Hunt Ford
|N
|Kentucky
|Danville
|Stuart Powell
|N
|Manitoba
|Winkler
|Hometown Ford
|N
|Maryland
|Columbia
|Apple Ford
|N
|Maryland
|Baltimore
|Bob Davidson Ford
|N
|Maryland
|Annapolis
|Koons Ford
|N
|Maryland
|Baltimore
|Koons Ford
|N
|Maryland
|Grantsville
|Diehl's Ford Sales
|N
|Massachusetts
|Fall River
|First Ford
|N
|Massachusetts
|Townsend
|Townsend Ford
|N
|Massachusetts
|Acton
|Acton Ford
|N
|Michigan
|Royal Oak
|Royal Oak Ford
|N
|Michigan
|Muskegon
|Great Lakes Ford
|N
|Missouri
|Sullivan
|Laura Ford
|N
|Missouri
|Saint Louis
|Broadway Ford
|N
|Missouri
|Blue Springs
|Blue Springs Ford
|N
|Missouri
|St. Charles
|Pundmann Ford
|N
|Nebraska
|Lincoln
|Anderson Ford of Lincoln
|N
|Nevada
|Las. Vegas
|Friendly Ford
|N
|New Jersey
|TBD
|Holman Ford
|N
|New Jersey
|Flemington
|Flemington Ditschman Ford
|N
|New Mexico
|Rio Rancho
|Chalmers Ford
|N
|North Carolina
|Mooresville
|Moorseville Ford
|N
|North Carolina
|Durham
|University Ford
|N
|Ohio
|Parma
|Bob Gillingham Ford
|N
|Ohio
|Lebanon
|Lebanon Ford
|N
|Ohio
|Cincinnati
|Kerry Ford
|N
|Oklahoma
|Tulsa
|Bill Knight Ford
|N
|Oklahoma
|Tulsa
|Matthews Ford
|N
|Oregon
|Gresham
|Gresham Ford
|N
|Oregon
|Tigard
|Landmark Ford
|N
|Oregon
|Sandy
|Suburban Ford
|N
|Oregon
|Portland
|Courtesy Ford
|N
|Oregon
|Eugene
|Kendall Ford
|N
|Pennsylvania
|Easton
|Koch 33 Ford
|N
|Pennsylvania
|Warren
|Warren Midtown Motors
|N
|Pennsylvania
|Pitsburgh
|Shults Ford Harmarville
|N
|South Carolina
|Travelers Rest
|George Coleman Ford
|N
|Tennessee
|Mount Juliet
|Two Rivers Ford
|N
|Texas
|Tomball
|Tomball Ford
|N
|Texas
|Midland
|Rogers Ford
|N
|Texas
|New Braunfels
|Bluebonnet Ford
|N, if reserved
|Texas
|Marshall
|Texas
|N, except FE
|Texas
|Austin
|Leif Johnson Ford
|N
|Texas
|Grapevine
|Grapevine Ford
|N
|Texas
|Richardson
|North Central Ford
|N
|Texas
|Abilene
|Arrow Ford
|N
|Texas
|El Paso
|Shamley Ford
|N
|Texas
|Dallas
|Park Cities Ford
|N
|Texas
|Rosenberg
|Legacy Ford
|N
|Texas
|Mesquite
|Town East Ford
|N
|Texas
|Arlington
|Don David Ford
|N
|Texas
|Denton
|Bill Utter Ford
|N
|Texas
|Grand Prairie
|Grand Prairie Ford
|N
|Utah
|Salt Lake City
|Super Ford
|N
|Utah
|Layton
|Ed Kenley Ford
|N
|Virginia
|Fredericksburg
|Purvis Ford
|N
|Virginia
|Richmond
|Sheehy Ford Richmond
|N
|Virginia
|Fairfax
|Ted Britt Ford
|N
|Washington
|Washougal
|Westlie Ford
|N
|Washington
|Spokane
|Wendle Ford
|N
|Washington
|Olympia
|Mullinax Ford
|N
|Washington
|Kent
|Bowen Scarff
|N
|New Jersey
|Mahwah
|Mahwah Ford
|N
|Michigan
|Holland
|Barber Ford
|N
|Washington
|Issaquah
|Evergreen Ford
|N
|Arizona
|Goodyear
|Rodeo Ford
|N
|Kentucky
|Ford
|Hunt Ford
|N
|Virgina
|Falls Church
|Koons Ford
|N
|Arkansas
|Fort Smith
|Randall Ford
|N
|Tennessee
|Dickson
|Beaman Ford
|N
|New Mexico
|Albuquerque
|Power Ford
|N
|Kentucky
|Louisville
|Oxmoor Ford
|N
|Texas
|Dallas
|Five Star Ford
|N
|Louisiana
|Houma
|Terrebonne
|N
|Texas
|Austin
|Covert Ford
|N
|Nevada
|Las Vegas
|Team Ford Lincoln
|N
|Alabama
|Alabaster
|Ernest McCarty Ford
|N
|Washington
|Pullman
|Jess Ford
|N
|Oregon
|Tigert
|Landmark Ford
|N
|Texas
|Frisco
|AutoNation Ford
|N (res), Y (no res)
From the information available so far, at least 27 dealers around the country are expected to apply markups but if you shop around in most of the states, you should be able to avoid paying extra. Apparently, it should be more difficult to do so in certain regions, including Florida and Kentucky, for example, but there should be enough dealers willing to sell you a brand new 2021 Bronco at MSRP.
Leaked dealer invoice pricing from last week also seems to reveal how much profit dealers are making over the MSRP. Invoice prices for the entry-level two- and four-door models are really close to the MSRP but the gap gradually widens with the more expensive trims.