In a study conducted in Q1 2020, it was revealed that only 13 percent or 41 out of 327 brand new cars come with a manual transmission option. That already went down a bit last week with Honda's announcement of dropping the MT option for the Fit, Civic Coupe, And Accord.

This time, however, Jeep isn't joining the Save the Manuals conglomerate by dropping the stick shift option on the 2021 Compass. This was discovered by CarsDirect, which had a peek at the order guides sent to the dealers for the upcoming model year.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Compass (Euro Edition)

26 Photos

According to the publication, the Jeep Compass will enter the 2021 model year with only 6- or 9-speed automatic transmissions available as options, effectively dropping the MT across the range. Of note, the 2020 Compass still comes with a 6-speed MT on the entry-level Sport and 4x4 Latitude trims.

The reason for this move is pretty obvious at this point – nobody's buying a manual transmission SUV, at least for the Compass. Jeep spokesperson Amy Grundman talked to CarsDirect and said that "there wasn't much of a demand for a manual transmission."

Of course, the loss of a manual option increases the small crossover's base price, which will start at $25,390 (including destination) for the automatic Compass Sport trim. This price was revealed by CarsDirect's report.

The Compass isn't the only one in Jeep's range that will drop the stick. The Renegade and Cherokee were the first to be offered purely in AT. Direct rivals of the Compass are notably devoid of a stick option, namely the Mazda CX-30, Nissan Rogue Sport, and the recently revealed Ford Bronco Sport.

At this point, the Subaru Crosstrek is the only small crossover to offer a stick sift for the American car buyer.