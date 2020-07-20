If there’s one vehicle revealed this year that’d be perfect for a Lego set, it’s the 2021 Ford Bronco. Ford’s decision to resurrect the nameplate on a true off-road-capable SUV appears to have been the right decision. It’ll be months before it’s on sale, but one Ford engineer couldn’t wait to get his hands on one.

Peter Blackert posted to Instagram, which was brought to our attention by Autoblog, two Lego Ford Broncos – a two-door and four-door model. The two creations are expertly recreated in dizzying detail, though would you expect anything less from an engineer?

Both feature removable roof panels, a hallmark of the new Bronco’s design, but the two creations go much further. They look like official kits Lego itself would offer with the split hatch design, spare tire on the rear, fender flares, and squared-off stance. The doors and hood even open. You could fool some into thinking this is the real deal.

The Bronco feels like a vehicle that could build cult status with merchandise, apparel, and plenty of cool toys – you have to influence those youngsters early. An official Bronco Lego set would be an excellent way to please kids, both young and old, especially if they fill the void until the actual SUV hits the market.

Ford’s gone all-out to try to guarantee the new Bronco meets and exceeds its predecessor's legacy. The removable roof panels are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to neat Bronco features, many of which will never be replicated in a Lego set.

The first batch of new Broncos won’t begin arriving at dealerships until sometime next spring. However, you can secure an order for one for a $100 refundable deposit. That doesn’t fill the next nine or more months, but something like the Lego Bronco above could help pass the time.