You may recall a spy video from a couple of weeks ago that showed a Mach-E – or at least part of a Mach-E – doing everything possible to destroy its tires. In this case, we used the term spy video very loosely, because the clip felt less like a sneaky trip into a closed-off testing area and more like a staged encounter. Now, we have a Twitter post from Ford Performance teasing a Mach-E...um... destroying its tires. Coincidence?

The timing of that spy video and this teaser is definitely convenient to say the very least. The photo itself might offer some clues, as the background looks somewhat similar to the video. For the record, the location was pinned down to the North Carolina Center for Automotive Research; a place that has been visited by Ford in the past. For that matter, RTR Vehicles also has ties to the location, and RTR dropped a teaser of its own a few days ago suggesting something bonkers with the Mach-E. So what is going on?

That remains to be seen, but we don’t have long to wait. Clearly shenanigans are afoot with Ford Performance and RTR, because both teasers point to July 21 as the day of reckoning. That’s tomorrow as of this post going live, but all we have to go on for info is what we see in this photo. And what do we see? Tire smoke – lots of it – and the unmistakable front clip of a Mustang Mach-E. Granted, this version has a bit more going on up front than the typical street model, as we see a very prominent splitter with winglets galore and flared front fenders.

A Ford Performance windshield banner is barely visible, and Mach-E is stenciled on the hood. There’s something else on the hood after it, but we can’t quite make it out. It appears to be a number, which could be range or power. We’re going out on a limb and saying this car doesn’t give a rip about range, because it’s belting out enough tire smoke to create its own micro-climate.

Any thoughts on what this Mach-E might up to? You better tell us now, because come tomorrow the mystery will be solved.