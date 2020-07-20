Lamborghini introduced the convertible version of the Aventador SVJ earlier this year, and already the Italian automaker is back with a special edition. However, it’s not just celebrating the supercar. Lamborghini introduced the SVJ Xago Edition alongside announcing its new virtual Ad Personam studio, the automaker’s extensive customization program that’s moving online in our post-coronavirus world.

Lamborghini says the Xago celebrates the brand’s hexagonal design ethos, which took Inspiration from Saturn’s North Pole clouds. The automaker is only producing 10 examples, and they’ll be reserved for clients who order their car through the automaker’s virtual Ad Personam studio. The exterior features a unique “fading hexagonal silver effect.” Each will feature a unique contrast color livery, gloss black Niero Ad Personam rims, unique interior contrast stitching, and exclusive seat patterns. Each Xago Edition model will have a numbered plate, too, signifying it’s exclusivity.

Lamborghini expects to complete more than 150 Ad Personam consultants virtually through the end of the year. Starting this month, clients can pre-book initial consultations at their local dealership, with technology helping to complete the full process. The program is also important, with more than 50 percent of Lamborghini’s models rolling off the assembly line with at least on Ad Personam detail. That’s tripled in the last three years. This new digital studio allows Lamborghini to cater to that growing audience when international travel is restricted.

The SVJ Roadster Lamborghini introduced in January sports the company’s V12 engine that pumps out 770 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 532 pound-feet of (720 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s the most powerful V12 ever from the Italian automaker. Sprints to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) take 2.8 seconds while it reaches a top speed of 216 mph (350 kph). Brakes help the supercar stop from 62 mph in less than 100 feet.

Experiencing Lamborghini’s Ad Personam studio in person would be an extraordinary event, and it’s undoubtedly disheartening that the current world situation is hampering that. However, a virtual studio is better than no studio at all, and it’ll be something the automaker offers as an option going forward, too, even as it eagerly awaits to greet customers in person.