The company’s extensive customization program moves online, too.
Lamborghini introduced the convertible version of the Aventador SVJ earlier this year, and already the Italian automaker is back with a special edition. However, it’s not just celebrating the supercar. Lamborghini introduced the SVJ Xago Edition alongside announcing its new virtual Ad Personam studio, the automaker’s extensive customization program that’s moving online in our post-coronavirus world.
Lamborghini says the Xago celebrates the brand’s hexagonal design ethos, which took Inspiration from Saturn’s North Pole clouds. The automaker is only producing 10 examples, and they’ll be reserved for clients who order their car through the automaker’s virtual Ad Personam studio. The exterior features a unique “fading hexagonal silver effect.” Each will feature a unique contrast color livery, gloss black Niero Ad Personam rims, unique interior contrast stitching, and exclusive seat patterns. Each Xago Edition model will have a numbered plate, too, signifying it’s exclusivity.
Lamborghini expects to complete more than 150 Ad Personam consultants virtually through the end of the year. Starting this month, clients can pre-book initial consultations at their local dealership, with technology helping to complete the full process. The program is also important, with more than 50 percent of Lamborghini’s models rolling off the assembly line with at least on Ad Personam detail. That’s tripled in the last three years. This new digital studio allows Lamborghini to cater to that growing audience when international travel is restricted.
The SVJ Roadster Lamborghini introduced in January sports the company’s V12 engine that pumps out 770 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 532 pound-feet of (720 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s the most powerful V12 ever from the Italian automaker. Sprints to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) take 2.8 seconds while it reaches a top speed of 216 mph (350 kph). Brakes help the supercar stop from 62 mph in less than 100 feet.
Experiencing Lamborghini’s Ad Personam studio in person would be an extraordinary event, and it’s undoubtedly disheartening that the current world situation is hampering that. However, a virtual studio is better than no studio at all, and it’ll be something the automaker offers as an option going forward, too, even as it eagerly awaits to greet customers in person.
Sant’Agata Bolognese, 20 July 2020 – Automobili Lamborghini has created a new virtual Ad Personam studio, offering consultation sessions to clients worldwide who want to personalize their new Lamborghini without travelling to the Ad Personam specialist department in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.
From July 2020 clients can pre-book an initial consultation of around two hours via their dealership, either joining their sales specialist at the showroom or from another location, for their dedicated session with Lamborghini’s specialists surrounded by the extensive Ad Personam options on display. A video call will be supported with the relevant model in the Ad Personam studio, and live design proposals and configuration suggestions from the Ad Personam team, using smartphones for walkarounds and to see close-up details. The virtual consultation is followed up with full proposals sent to the client, including renderings and even material samples.
“Lamborghini is always thinking dynamically about the best solutions to challenges, and our new virtual Ad Personam studio consultations have been carefully devised to support clients who, in times where we are all cautious about international travel, still want the special, one-to-one experience of creating an entirely personalized car,” said Giovanni Perosino, Chief Commercial Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “We still look forward to welcoming clients to Sant’ Agata Bolognese in the future but we expect more than 150 Ad Personam consultations to take place virtually within this year, and continuing as an option for the future. With thesupport of our dealers worldwide, who also have significant personalization experience and of course, samples and materials in their own dealerships, we have the exciting opportunity in an increasingly digital age to create one-off Lamborghini models virtually.”
In celebration of the new Ad Personam facility, Lamborghini announces the Aventador SVJ Xago special edition: a car produced in just ten units and reserved for clients specifying their Aventador SVJ virtually. Inspired by the hexagon cloud shapes at the North Pole on the planet Saturn and the strength of the hexagon in nature, the Xago celebrates the iconic ‘hexagonita’ theme in Lamborghini design.
The exterior of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago edition features a specially-created fading hexagonal silver effect, with a unique Ad Personam contrast color livery for each car and gloss black Nireo Ad Personam rims. The interior features an exclusive seat pattern with hexagonita theme, and special contrast color matching the exterior. Each of the ten Aventador SVJ Xago models will be identified by a numbered plate.
Automobili Lamborghini launched its Ad Personam program in 2013 and opened its Ad Personam studio in 2016. Today more than 50% of Lamborghini cars coming off the production line feature at least one Ad Personam detail: a percentage that has tripled over the last three years, with the USA, Asia and UK the biggest markets.