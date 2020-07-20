Hennessey highlights its stainless steel exhaust for the Chevrolet Corvette C8 that makes the sports car sound a whole lot meaner in this video. There's also a chance to see the labor necessary to install the new pipes.

The new cat-back exhaust weighs around 10 pounds (4.54 kilograms) less than the stock unit. It also allegedly frees up about 21 horsepower (16 kilowatts) and 19 pound-feet (26 Newton-meters) of power at the wheels. These numbers are pretty impressive, and Hennessey has a video (below) showing a dyno run to substantiate the claims.

Hennessey says that an individual could install the exhaust by themself, but judging by this video, you're going to want access to a lift before trying it. Taking the parts to a professional with the proper tools is looks like a smarter decision. There are lots of bolts to remove in hard-to-reach locations, and the entire rear fascia has to come off.

When the work is done, the new exhaust has a lightly polished finish with circular outlets. The curving shape of the pipes creates an area in the center where the two arches meet, and Hennessey adds its logo to this section.

Compared to the stock setup, the Hennessey exhaust has a lot more bass to its sound. Even as the revs climb, the noise never really gains much of a high-pitched note.

Hennessey plans to build 1,000 units of this exhaust for 2020-2021. The company is building around 20 of them per week, so the tuner estimates three to four weeks for delivery.

The first 100 units of the stainless steel exhaust are $2,995. After that, the price rises to $3,495.