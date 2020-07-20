An engine and transmission oil change should be an easy maintenance job and it actually is in 99.99 percent of the cases. Unfortunately for the owner of this blue Honda Civic Type R - and for all gearheads out there - things didn’t go as planned with the oil change of the hot hatch from Japan.

As TireMeetsRoad reports, the owner went to JuJu Built Engineered Performance based out of Upland, California, to give his Type R a fresh new engine and gearbox oil. What was supposed to be a routine visit at the garage ended up as an insurance nightmare as the car fell off the lift. Obviously, the owner got absolutely furious and is allegedly planning to sue the shop.

“Yesterday we had a customer bring in their car for some maintenance. We had the car up on the rack for an oil change and trans fluid flush. The car racked with no issues. The rack failed. The car started to lean and fell. There was nothing we could have done to prevent this from happening. Sometimes accidents and mechanical failures happen. However, we take this seriously. We are working with the owner of the car to fix this,” an Instagram post from the garage says.

Photos from the accident suggest the damage to the underbody won’t be dramatic and the car should be relatively easy to fix. Unfortunately, one of the lift’s forks went through the driver’s door window into the cabin and we suspect there’s also damage to the interior to be repaired. A proper and detailed frame inspection of the entire card is reportedly already planned.

Bad things happen - especially if we talk about mechanical failures that no one can control or predict. As we understand the situation though, the shop is currently going into damage control with the insurance company most likely going to investigate the accident soon.