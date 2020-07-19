Michael Fux is a Cuban-American businessman who has made a fortune in the mattress industry. For automotive enthusiasts, he's known to have a prolific car collection, often populated with supercars and exotics. How great is his car collection? He's just the first to get the McLaren Senna by MSO in North America, and it came with over half-a-million dollars worth of carbon fiber options.

Fux is also known for his quite eccentric taste in car colors. Well, eccentric could be an understatement because he went as far as commissioning 10 colors with Rolls-Royce before, putting his name to the bespoke paint jobs he requested for.

Gallery: Fux Fuschia Hispano Suiza Carmen

5 Photos

His latest acquisition is this Hispano Suiza Carmen that comes in Fux Fuschia. The Spanish automaker teased Fux's request on its Facebook page, which came with several renderings of the brightly-colored supercar. This certainly isn't everyone's cup of tea, but hey, it's his money, so let's leave him to whatever he wants.

Apart from the exterior Fuschia color, Hispano Suiza went as far as customizing the interior with the same color accents in the cabin. It's partnered with copper color, which is mirrored on the wheels, as well.

This isn't the first time we've seen the Fux Fuschia color used on Fux's cars. We've seen a Rolls-Royce Dawn with this color before, as well as a McLaren 720S that was displayed in Pebble Beach Concours in 2017.

Fux was pretty ecstatic about his upcoming Carmen, but it looks like it would be months before he takes delivery of his one-off supercar. Fux's Instagram post mentioned that he'll get the Carmen by March 2021.