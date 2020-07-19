We've known the British aftermarket company Irmscher for tuning Opel and other GM cars. While you'll usually tuned sedans and crossovers from the firm, this latest release from the U.K. is a tad bit different.

Introducing, the Irmscher is3 Black Phantom. Yes, it's a van, but it's dressed up with an attitude while also providing lifestyle-ish features that your family would benefit from. If you ask us, this sinister-looking people-hauler deserves your attention.

Gallery: Irmscher is3 Black Phantom Based On Opel Zafira

41 Photos

Based on the Opel Zafira, the Irmscher Black Phantom gets blacked-out trims and accents together with a revised front apron and integrated Irmscher front spoiler lip. The body kits continue to the sides with the addition of side skirts and other embellishments. At the rear, the van gets a revised rear apron, skirt, and a spoiler. Irmscher said that all body kits were extensively tested for aerodynamic efficiency.

To match the blacked-out styling (which includes the badges, by the way), Irmscher also added Heli Star design 20-inch rims that fit perfectly into the wheel wells of the lowered chassis. It definitely looks good, and Irmscher said that the Black Phantom "drives like on rails."

Apart from aesthetic updates, the Irmscher Black Phantom also comes with interior upgrades that suit the lifestyle moniker. No details were provided, however, but based on the images, it seems like Irmscher can add a stove at the rear of the van in case you'll take it off the grid.

Irmscher is yet to release the pricing for the Irmscher Black Phantom, but we're guessing it won't be cheap. The company also released a quick look video of this sinister-looking van, which you can watch below: