Subaru fans know the glory that comes with this alphanumeric code: 22B. The 1998 Impreza 22B STi is probably one of the most impressive and iconic variant of the compact vehicle. The widebody coupe is rare JDM legend – only 400 units of this model were sold within a short period of time, commemorating Subaru's 40th anniversary and its third consecutive manufacturer's title in the FIA World Rally Championship.

There were only 24 units of the Impreza 22B STi were produced and exported to markets outside Japan – 16 of which went to the U.K.

Gallery: Low-Mileage 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi

This unit, however, isn't part of those 16 units officially imported to the U.K. Bought in Japan and imported by a family as an investment, this is 309th unit out of the 400, and it's currently for sale on Appreciating Classics.

According to the listing, this particular 1998 Impreza STi was only driven a number of times. Its mileage? Just 271 miles or 436 kilometers. With that said, the unit is almost new and a true time capsule of the rare JDM icon. You'll see it in its body and cabin, too, with each original part in pristine condition – yes, including the paintwork.

The only things replaced were the original cambelt, pulleys, and water pump, as well as the fluids and filters since Appreciating Classics had to a full service to the vehicle prior to selling. The company guarantees that only genuine parts were used.

If you assume that this mint 1998 Impreza 22B STi doesn't come cheap with all these things we've mentioned, you'd be right. The unit currently sells for £295,000 or around $370,000 with the current exchange rate.

It's a true collector's item and if you're interested, don't hesitate to reach out to Appreciating Classics.