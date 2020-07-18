The Dodge Grand Caravan has met its end a few months ago, despite being America's bestselling minivan in 2019. With it came 1,500 jobs in Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, where the latter transitioned into a two-shift operation in June.

However, it seems like the Grand Caravan nameplate will live to see another day soon, according to a report by Automotive News Canada. It won't be under Dodge, though, but under Chrysler slated to be offered for the Canadian market, slotting below the Pacifica as a more affordable model.

In case you're wondering why there's an image of the Chrysler Voyager here, that's because the upcoming Chrysler Grand Caravan is basically a rebadged Voyager for the neighboring country.

According to Mike Szymkiewicz, senior manager of product strategy and volume planning for FCA Canada, the decision to take the Grand Caravan nameplate is because of its broader recognition in the country. On the other hand, Dodge can now focus as a performance-oriented brand without a minivan in its range.

According to the report, the Chrysler Grand Caravan will have two trim levels. The base trim will start at $37,995 and will be powered by 3.6-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission. The SXT trim, on the other hand, will be priced from $39,995.

The upcoming Chrysler Grand Caravan will roll out of the same FCA's Windsor Assembly plant this summer, although an exact date is yet to be announced. This, however, will not bring more jobs back at the assembly plant, per the Automotive News Canada report.