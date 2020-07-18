Back in February, Honda gave the Civic Type R a much-needed update in Chicago. Along with the refreshed red-badged Civic, the Japanese marque also debuted the Limited Edition Civic Type R, aimed at reclaiming the record at the Nurburgring that it once held.

Apart from the new fascia, part of the traits that the Civic Type R Limited Edition has is its lightweight construction. To achieve this, Honda had to remove the sound-deadening and rear heater ducts to save 28 pounds (12.7 kilograms), while the wheels have been upgraded to a set of forged BBS aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. The latter shaved off 22 lbs (10 kg), according to the video above.

Gallery: 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition

23 Photos

But what's the secret behind the forged BBS wheels? Honda released an official video – a sort of How It's Made to show the nitty-gritty behind the revered lightweight BBS wheels. The video's short, but if you don't have time to watch, the process is pretty simple (to say).

As opposed to shaping the wheels through molten metal, forging uses heat and pressure to shape the aluminum – akin to sword-making. This makes sure that the fine-grained structure is strong and lightweight eliminating the tiny spaces formed when using molten metal.

The whole process is capture on video on top of this page. We suggest that you watch it for you to further appreciate the greatness of the Civic Type R Limited Edition.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting for Honda to have a go at Nurburgring again. It has already broken the FWD Suzuka record recently, and it's only a matter of time before formerly forbidden fruit achieves its goal – if, at all.