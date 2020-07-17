If you’ve been living under a rock for the past couple months, allow us to catch you up. In June, Ford revealed the 2021 F-150, boasting hybrid power and a sophisticated, versatile interior. Then this week came the much-anticipated 2021 Bronco family, comprising the two- and four-door Bronco and compact Bronco Sport. With parents everywhere lusting after the newly revitalized light-truck family, Ford wanted to get kids in on the fun.

The Blue Oval is the latest automaker to release a batch of coloring and activity pages, which should help toddlers and kids while away rainy summer days or long trips in the car. The company collaborated with artists to create the coloring pages, while a word search related to the F-150 and a camping-themed maze should keep more analytical tots engaged.

We especially love the Bronco Sport coloring page, owing to its sheer detail – the lifeguard-spec roof rack and flotation device, the shark-watch helicopter, and the fetch-loving puppy make this socially distant “beach” a reasonable substitute for the real thing. There’s an F-150 coloring page that liberally adapts the truck’s available twin-turbo engine, reminding us somewhat of a remote-control monster truck or an electric ride-on toy.

When the coronavirus pandemic started demanding the world’s attention, closing schools and making social distancing an important priority, Ford created dozens of activity pages to stoke creativity and prevent boredom in youngsters. Collections include classic Ford models, Earth Day, the Mustang, and “Thank the Heroes,” with coloring pages, trivia, and fun facts in most sets. Ford encourages parents to share their kids’ handiwork using social media hashtags #keeplearning and #stayhome.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 and Bronco Coloring Pages