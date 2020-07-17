The 2021 Ford Bronco isn't out yet, and already there's an aftermarket company ready to swap in a V8. The news comes from the TFLnow YouTube channel, which got the inside scoop into Pax Power's upcoming upgrades. The Texas tuner is looking to add a dollop of power to the anticipated off-roader, which should please some fans; however, the conversion won't come cheap.

Pax Power will offer two engine upgrades: a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 or a supercharged one. The Bronco will arrive from the factory with either a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder or a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6. The smaller mill makes 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque while the V6 produces 310 hp (231 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. Both pair with a 10-speed manual, but it won't be the gearbox the V8 engines use.

The reason for the conversion's high price tag is that people will have to pay for not only the engine but also another 10-speed gearbox. The programming of the one that comes stock from Ford in the Bronco isn't compatible with V8 engines and the vehicle's other systems. So, it's simpler to buy a new one. The naturally aspirated upgrade will up the Bronco's output to about 400 hp (298 kW) and 400 lb-ft (543 Nm) of torque. Supercharge the mill, and output jumps to 758 hp (565 kW).

There is a manual available in the stock Bronco, but it's only available with the smaller, four-cylinder engine. However, Pax Power will offer their V8 upgrades with a manual, so that could be one way to allow customers three-pedal fun in a V8-powered, modern-day Bronco.

Pax Power is likely only the first of several aftermarket tuners eager to swap out the Bronco's stock mills for beefy V8 beasts. Having over 700-horsepower in an off-road SUV is insane. It's not even out yet, though we doubt 700 hp will be the most we see crammed under the Bronco's hood.