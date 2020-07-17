Will Ford ultimately build a Raptor version of the Bronco? Nothing is confirmed, but the rumor mill is certainly filled with varying degrees of Raptor-ness for the new SUV. Now that it’s finally revealed, we see it’s already exceptionally capable in the off-road arena. It would seem the only items needed for a Raptor makeover are tougher looks and more power.

We can’t address the power issue in renderings, but TheSketchMonkey takes a stab at aesthetics. In a new video, he gives the Bronco a Raptor makeover but it’s actually rather challenging. Compared to the standard Ford F-150, the standard Bronco already has a muscular, off-road appearance. As such, creating a Raptor version is really an exercise in detailed changes to affect an overall upgrade.

That’s explained in the video as the process goes forward. Look closely and you’ll see this Bronco Raptor rendering wears slightly different wheels. The fender flares are just a touch bigger, and you’ll see a side step beneath the door. The obvious changes are to the Bronco’s face, where a Raptor-themed mesh grille and the trademark orange marker lights are added. The bumper from the F-150 Raptor is borrowed verbatim for the Bronco, and it’s finished off with shading tweaks to give it a meaner overall look.

If anything, this rendering might offer an interesting argument against a Bronco Raptor. Appearance-wise there isn’t much separating the Raptor version from the more hardcore Bronco trims already available. Furthermore, those models already offer impressive off-road capability. To make a business case for a Bronco Raptor, there would almost certainly need to be something else done with the suspension, but would it be enough to really separate it from the rest of the Bronco line? Something more in line with the Bronco R could work, but would it still be aggressive enough for buyers to step away from Badlands or Wildtrak models?

So many questions. For now, the only answers we can offer come from renderings like this.