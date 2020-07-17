The fourth-generation Dodge Challenger Drag Pak was first seen at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show back in November of 2019. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mopar fans and customers will have to wait until 2021 to get behind the wheel.

For the uninitiated, the Drag Pak is essentially a racecar that Mopar’s drag racing customers can buy as a factory-built go-fast package. The vehicle is aimed to compete in grassroots sportsman events, sanctioned by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and National Muscle Car Association (NHCA).

Construction begins with a blank Challenger chassis built by the FCA Brampton Assembly Plant in Brampton, Ontario. First things first: a supercharged 354-cubic-inch HEMI V8 goes under the hood. The engine is mated to a new-and-improved cross member which lowers the center of gravity and improves weight distribution. After the engine is in, it is fitted to a T400 three-speed transmission with a kwik-shift manual shifter.

With input from NHRA Top Fuel and Factory Stock racer Leah Pruett, it’s no wonder the new Drag Pak is more than just a bench racer. Mopar says the package is capable of doing up to a 7.5-second run in the quarter-mile. To offer some perspective, the Drag Pak is only about a second off from cars that run in the NHRA Pro Stock series.

While the motor is the centerpiece, the new Drag Pak is more than just a collection of numbers. The rear end of the car features a fully adjustable, four-link suspension system to make sure the rear tires hook up off the line. The system offers tons of adjustability with coil-over shocks and an anti-roll bar.

While pricing for the new Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is unknown at this time, we do know that only 50 will be made.