The new Ford Bronco is currently the talk of the town in the automotive scene. Arguably the biggest news is that Ford offers the Bronco at a starting price under $30,000, with the Bronco Base available for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $28,500. Conveniently, with a $1,495 destination charge added, the price lands at $29,995. But is there room to go even cheaper?

We’ve seen order guides leak on various Bronco forums this week, and now we have a leaked price list from Bronco6g.com that claims to show dealer invoice pricing. In theory, this is the coveted figure dealerships don’t want you to know, as it shows how much profit is being made on a sale at MSRP. For buyers, it can be crucial inside info to try and negotiate a better deal.

The document at Bronco6g.com looks legitimate, and if it’s accurate, there isn’t much room to move on lower-trim models. In fact, invoice price for a Bronco Base two-door is listed as $28,073 – a difference of just $427 from the MSRP. The difference for the Base four-door is only slightly larger at $498. From there, the gap gradually increases with more expensive trim levels, culminating in a $2,222 difference for the range-topping Bronco First Edition four-door.

Here’s a chart showing invoice price and MSRP for all Bronco models.

Bronco Trim Level

Two-Door Invoice (w/Holdback) Two-Door MSRP Four-Door Invoice (w/holdback) Four-Door MSRP Base $28,073 $28,500 $32,702 $33,200 Big Bend $32,551 $33,385 $34,983 $35,880 Black Diamond $34,789 $36,050 $37,196 $38,545 Outer Banks $37,591 $38,955 $40,000 $41,450 Badlands $40,621 $42,095 $43,030 $44,590 Wildrak $47,165 $48,875 $49,572 $51,370 First Edition $57,230 $59,305 $61,278 $63,500

There are two caveats to this information, however. The invoice pricing here includes dealer holdback, which is basically an extra amount of money the manufacturer pays the dealer once the vehicle is sold. The amount of that payment is unknown, so ultimately, the actual dealer cost for these trim levels should be less than what is seen here. Secondly, dealer invoice pricing can be more mysterious than secret military aircraft at Area 51. The information included on such a price sheet may not be the final final price that dealership pays, even without the holdback factored in.

In other words, yes this chart shows Bronco figures below MSRP but take it with a grain of salt. Dealer cost could still be lower, perhaps much lower. However, with “market adjustment” dealer markups virtually guaranteed when the Bronco goes on sale, having such inside information may ultimately be a moot point.