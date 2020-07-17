Friday can sometimes be a slow news day, but Honda is full of surprises today. In addition to learning about what the automaker is cutting for the North American market – specifically the Fit, Civic coupe, and manual-equipped Accord – we’re also learning what’s being added. You can expect a new Honda Civic sedan coming next year, and there could be more happening with other models which we’ll talk about in a bit.

First up, the Civic. In a news announcement sent to Motor1.com, the automaker confirmed the 11th generation Civic would debut in late spring of 2021. Our request for additional details was declined, however the announcement does state the Si Sedan will return for the new model. Additionally, the announcement reveals Civic hatchback production will shift to Honda’s North American facility in Indiana, as the automaker’s UK plant in Swindon – the hatchback’s current assembly location – is slated to close next year.

Gallery: Next-Gen Honda Civic Type R Rendering By Motor1.com

10 Photos

In the announcement, Honda explained how changes in buying trends affected the decisions we're seeing today. Sales for the Civic coupe and subcompact Fit are being supplanted by the HR-V and Civic hatchback, hence the automaker’s decision to cut those models in North America while pushing forward on other Civic trims. To that end, the 2021 HR-V will gain a new set of wheels and privacy glass for Sport trim levels on up, and the Odyssey minivan will gain a mid-cycle refresh that goes on sale in August. An all-new HR-V is believed to be coming for 2022.

As for other models, the news release generates some mystery for the Accord sedan and Ridgeline pickup. Something is in the works, as both models are listed as having announcements coming soon. Rumors suggest facelifts for both models could be imminent, but Honda isn’t offering any details at this time. The 2021 Accord and Ridgeline will go on sale later this year.