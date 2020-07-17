The Honda Fit, Civic Coupe, and manual-gearbox-equipped Accord are leaving the American market. Automotive News first reported the models' retirement, and Motor1.com has confirmed the info with Honda.

The Fit goes away at the end of the 2020 model year. The company's explanation for the decision is that the market is different from the Fit's original introduction in 2006. "HR-V and Civic Hatchback have become the new gateway models for the Honda brand, offering significant utility, performance, and value," Honda's What's New for 2021 report says.

Story developing...