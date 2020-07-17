RTR Vehicles has apparently gotten ahold of a Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the company is teasing something about it to announce on July 21. Judging by the brief video on Instagram, whatever tuning the business is doing requires doing lots of burnouts.

In the video, the sound of at least one other internal combustion engine also seems to be audible. So whatever RTR is working on might not solely concern the Mach-E. Maybe there's a race between the EV and some of company's other tuned vehicles.

The timing of this teaser makes us wonder if this is somehow related to the spy video of a hacked up Mach-E testing. The two vehicles sound very similar. That clip was particularly suspicious because it appeared too perfect to be authentic. Plus, it was the first upload to that YouTube account.

RTR and Ford have a very good relationship, so it's not out of the question that the tuner could get ahold of a Mach-E early. The question still remains what the company would do with the EV, though. The stripped body from the earlier video could hint at a styling overhaul that would include a completely different front end and overhauled rear.

Since RTR doesn't have a history of electric motor tuning, it's hard to imagine the company boosting the Mach-E's output. Slicing out extraneous weight wherever possible would be a way to boost straight-line performance. The right tires would help, too.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E debuts in Europe

8 Photos

Mach-E deliveries begin in the US before the end of the year. Not all of the variants are available at launch, like the high-end GT version with 459 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque.