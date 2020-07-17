When it comes to lavishly equipped SUVs, few are more opulent than the Bentayga. Actually, only the Rolls-Royce Cullinan springs to mind, but Bentley has figured out a way to make its luxobarge even fancier. The four-seat configuration is now more limo-like than ever as rear passengers get to enjoy additional legroom, even though the wheelbase has remained intact.

How was that possible? The all-new rear seats now have a maximum recline of 40 degrees (up from 32) while the fore and aft travel has also increased by 35 millimeters (1.37 inches). These changes translate into a boost in knee room of 100 mm (nearly 4 inches) compared to the pre-facelift Bentayga.

Bentley gave special attention to the four-seat variant because about 4,000 of the 20,000 SUVs built have what the company refers to as the Four Seat Comfort Specification. These tweaks in the back have prompted the company to say the four-seat Bentayga is now "the limousine of SUVs."

Going for the four-seat variant has other benefits as Bentley will throw in ventilated rear seats, six massaging functions, and what looks to be a comfy headrest. One-percenters can order the 2021 Bentayga with the optional Mulliner Console Bottle Cooler encompassing a cooler that can hold a 750-ml bottle and two crystal flutes.

Gallery: 2021 Bentley Bentayga with Four Seat Comfort Specification

7 Photos

With no center seat in the back, Bentley installed a large center console providing additional storage and two extra USB sockets to charge your smartphone. You know this is a truly luxurious vehicle when even the ski hatch has been bathed in diamond-quilted leather. Playing around with the multiple seat options, sunroof blind, electric windows, and the mood lighting is done via a five-inch tablet inherited from the new Flying Spur.

Bentley is not done updating the SUV as for the time being only the V8 variant has been revealed. The folks from Crewe have promised to unveil the thrifty plug-in hybrid and the majestic W12 in the coming months.

Unsurprisingly, there's no word about the return of a diesel-fueled variant in Europe where emissions regulations and slow demand forced the company to retire the TDI shared with the Audi SQ7 / SQ8 and Volkswagen Touareg V8 towards the end of 2018.