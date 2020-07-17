Hide press release Show press release

Audi bids farewell to the R8 V10 quattro with limited edition model



Limited to 30 units, the R8 V10 quattro features unique trim details including 20-inch milled wheels in silver, carbon exterior lower trim, and alu-optic mirror caps

Available as a Coupe painted in either Mugello Blue, Avus Silver, or Sonoma Green, and as a Spyder painted in Mugello Blue

R8 V10 performance quattro model continues on for 2021

HERNDON, Va., July 16, 2020 – To celebrate a decade of success with the storied V10 engine, Audi of America announces the limited edition R8 V10 quattro models in Mugello Blue, Avus Silver, and Sonoma Green. Bidding farewell to the R8 V10 quattro, these 30 units bring technologies and features previously reserved for the performance model, and add unique interior and exterior design elements. The R8 V10 performance quattro model will continue on for the 2021 model year.

Powertrain and performance

Featuring the same naturally aspirated V10 engine found in the R8 LMS racecar, quattro® all-wheel drive, and a functional yet technologically advanced cabin, the R8 is the pinnacle of performance for Audi, with no other model bearing a closer tie to racing. With a seven-speed S tronic® dual-clutch transmission, which can shift gears in as little as 120 ms, the R8 V10 quattro achieves 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, and reaches 60 mph in 3.4 seconds with a top track speed of 201 mph for the Coupe, or 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds with a top track speed of 200 mph for the Spyder.

Previously only available for the R8 performance variants, the limited editions features a carbon fiber front sway bar, which saves 2 kg (4.4 lb) of weight. Audi magnetic ride adjusts the firmness of the dampers and included Audi dynamic steering offers a variable steering ratio that adjusts based on vehicle speed and the Audi drive select setting. At higher driving speeds, a less direct steering ratio helps to facilitate a more stable drive, and at lower driving speeds, a more direct steering ratio is utilized to help increase steering response for easier maneuvering.

The sport exhaust system, also previously only available on the R8 performance variants, amplifies the full bodied sound of the V10 engine, which the driver can adjust using the dedicated satellite button on the steering wheel or via the Audi drive select setting.

Unique design cues

With the Audi exclusive paint options and alu-optic mirror caps, the R8 makes its distinctive character clear. The lower trim, engine compartment, and side blades are all finished in carbon fiber and the brake calipers are painted red for an even sharper look.

Coupe variants will be offered in the following Audi exclusive paint colors: 15 Mugello Blue with pastel silver interior, five Avus Silver with black interior and red stitching, and five Sonoma Green with black interior and gray stitching. Five Spyders will be offered solely in Mugello Blue with pastel silver interior. All variants include Audi exclusive floor mats, with piping and stitching color-matched to the interior. The 20-inch milled wheels are finished in silver for the first time on an R8 in the U.S.

Sporty race features continue inside, where the driver-oriented interior features a three-spoke multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles and four steering wheel-mounted satellite buttons – engine Start/Stop, Audi drive select, Performance Mode selector and Sport exhaust. As with all R8 variants, the Audi virtual cockpit and the MMI navigation plus come standard. For even further definition, the included carbon interior adds carbon fiber high-gloss surrounds for both the virtual cockpit and the air vents and carbon sigma high-gloss inlays. Coupe models also feature a diamond stitched Alcantara® headliner.

With uncompromised performance and unmistakable design, the R8 model line has represented the pinnacle of Audi performance since its introduction in 2008, and the R8 V10 quattro is no exception.

The limited edition R8 V10 quattro is scheduled go on sale this summer with an MSRP of $186,000 for the Coupe and $195,900 for the Spyder.

