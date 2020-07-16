Following the reveal of the all-new Ford Bronco, some may wonder how it stacks up against the mighty Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck. Let's dive right in to find out.

For starters, the Ford Bronco isn't offered in an electric version, though we did render what one might look like here. This means that we can't directly compare powertrains since the Cybertruck is purely electric.

So, with that said, the focus then is more on the on and off-road abilities of the two vehicles, as well as things like towing and payload. With the Bronco being an SUV and the Cybertruck a full-size pickup, Tesla's truck will take the win in categories such as towing and payload. Additionally, with its active air suspension, it should be highly capable off-road as well. Furthermore, the performance of the Cybertruck on the road will amaze (see specs down below), so it'll win any races against a Bronco. In fact, the Cybertruck beat a Porsche 911 in a race and won in tug-of-war against a Ford F-150.

Where the Bronco truly shines is off the beaten path. It's got a very beefy suspension and big tires to tackle rugged terrain. Additionally, Ford gave the Bronco several operating modes specifically designed for extreme off-road situations.

As Cyber Truck, Truck Guy says of the video above:

With the recent reveal of the new Ford Bronco, I use the reveal video to ask: Ford Bronco Vs. Tesla Cybertruck?

Down below we've included Ford basic spec on the various versions of the Bronco and below that are specs and details on the Cybertruck. This allows for a by-the-specs comparison on the two vehicles, but be sure to check out the video for more amazing insight into this versus battle.

And here are some details on the higher-level versions of the Bronco:

And here are the major details for the Tesla Cybertruck:

Price

Tesla announced incredibly low pricing for the Tesla Cybertruck. Tesla says the truck will start at $39,900 in base trim and top out at just $69,900 in top tri-motor form.

Range

According to CEO Elon Musk, it will have a maximum range of over 500 miles per charge. The base “Standard Range” model will have over 250 miles of range. There will also be another trim level in between the two. It will have over 300 miles of range.

Performance

The Tesla Cybertruck will be able to tow 14,000 lb, to pull anything, according to Elon Musk, and offer its owners a 2.9 s acceleration from 0 to 60 mph. That is enough for the pickup truck to beat a Porsche 911.

The pickup truck will be available with three options of range and engines: a RWD, able to tow up to 7,500 lb with a 250+ mi range, a dual-motor AWD, willing to pull 10,000 lb with a 300+ range, and a tri-motor AWD that has the top specs, but no details. Its range will be 500+ mi.

Vehicle Specs: