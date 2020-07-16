2020 will certainly go down in history as a very tough year for everyone. There’s another component to 2020 that, at least for Ford, could bring positive news. No less than four new or updated Blue Oval models have arrived this year. The recently revealed Bronco and Bronco Sport join the Mustang Mach-E (which technically debuted late last year) in the new category, with the updated F-150 also in the mix.

The automaker apparently has order guides ready for three of these vehicles, as guides for the Mach-E, Bronco Sport, and F-150 have leaked into online forums. Broncosportforum.com posted the Bronco Sport order guide on July 15, and the Mach-E order guide has been up at macheforum.com since late June. F150gen14.com has an extremely lengthy guide for the new F-150, and by that we’re talking no less than 40 pages of standard equipment, optional items, packages, and more.

Perhaps of greatest interest here is the order guide for the Bronco Sport. Along with the Bronco, it’s the most recent debut from Ford and it has the potential to be a very strong seller. Though related to the Escape crossover, the Bronco Sport is actually shorter and narrower. It also has standard-issue four-wheel-drive for all trim levels, and incorporates five G.O.A.T modes with an available locking rear differential for some legit off-road capability. Looking at the order guide, we see the Bronco Sport Base stays pretty light on the optional equipment. The next-level Big Bend is required for features like heated seats and a moonroof.

The Mach-E order guide doesn’t really show us anything we didn’t already know about the forthcoming electric crossover. We heard the car was getting a slight power increase, and with Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 available across the lineup, it’s aimed directly at the Tesla for semi-autonomous capability. The Mach-E GT isn’t included in this particular guide, however, leaving performance EV fans wanting more.

As for the F-150, Ford is notorious for offering gobs of various packages, options, and combinations for its popular truck. The next-generation F-150 is certainly no exception to the rule, as the 40-page order guide lists countless packages for towing, engines, powertrain combinations, paint, exterior trim, cab options, bed options, cab and bed options, interior equipment … you get the point. The truck even has 11 different grilles to choose from, so when we say you could spend an afternoon poring over these guides, that really applies to just the F-150.

All three of these vehicles will go on sale later this year, so you still have some time to figure out the exact combination you want for your garage.