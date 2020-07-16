There are just 3,000 units of the Mini John Cooper Works GP coming to the road, and judging by this video, you can already scratch one of those of that total. A video from the YouTuber Pog shows the excitement of him taking delivery of the limited-run hot hatch and eventually the despair of wrecking the vehicle.

The Mini comes to Pog's house in a giant crate, which makes for an impressive unboxing. It also arrives with a bag that has a mini statue of Pog inside.

Due to the lockdown from the COVID-19 pandemic, Pog can't take the JCW GP onto the road, so he decides to start doing laps of his yard. He doesn't have too much land, but there's enough space to create a little circuit around his house.

Gallery: Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020)

Pog completes multiple laps, and there's some great cinematography in this video. Tragedy eventually strikes, though. After so many circuits there's a divet at the entrance of one of the homemade corners. Hitting it upsets the balance of the car, and the hatchback does a complete roll before ending back on the wheels.

Pog doesn't suffer any injuries. The JCW GP is in rough shape, though. The worst damage is where the roof meets the windshield because it is crushed inward.

While Pog is physically unharmed, he's going through mental anguish. He covered just 14 miles (23 kilometers) before rolling the limited-edition hot hatch.

The JCW GP uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. It can get to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 165 mph (265 kph).

If you want more extensive driving impressions of the JCW GP than what Pog can provide, Motor1.com has a review going up on July 17.