The folks from the Bronco 6G forum have discovered a video showing off the much-anticipated SUV's digital instrument cluster in action. While this is fascinating on its own, there's a brief glimpse of an EV Coaching display. This is weird since there's no indication of yet of a Ford Bronco coming capable of driving under electric power.

Motor1.com has reached out to Ford for clarification about the EV Coaching mode in this video, but the company declined to comment about it specifically. "We’re excited by the interest in the all-new Bronco’s digital gauges and look forward to sharing more information later. As we announced Monday, the 2.3-liter and 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine lineup is best suited to support customers’ off-roading needs," Ford spokesperson Sam Schembari told us.

There are two likely possibilities. While the selection of the driving modes seems custom for the Bronco, the display on the right side of the screen seems to mostly come from the Sync 4 infotainment system. What we might be seeing here, is a generic demonstration that shows the software can support.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

52 Photos

As further evidence of this, there are some weird details in this video. For example, the estimated remaining driving range is over 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers), despite the tank being around half full, which seems like an unrealistic distance. The crawl driving mode is misspelled as "Crowl." Also, the coolant temperature is listed in volts.

Alternatively, this could be a very early sign that Ford is preparing a hybrid version of the new Bronco. The model would be a natural competitor against the upcoming Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.

Other than the EV Coaching display, there are a lot of intriguing things to see here. Each driving mode changes the on-screen graphics. Plus, there are lots of gauge options, depending on what a driver wants to see like a compass, individual tire pressures, pitch and roll indicator, and important component temperatures.

The 2021 Bronco doesn't go on sale until Spring 2021. Prices ranges from $28,500 (plus $1,495 destination) for the two-door Base trim to $63,500 for a four-door First Edition.