If you are in the market for a brand new open-top SUV these days, your options are quite limited. If you live in the United States, you have the new Ford Bronco which is (sort of) convertible and the Jeep Wrangler, which follows a very similar recipe. In Europe, there’s currently only the Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible. Why not take a look at the second-hand market?

There’s where this truly unique offering comes from. It’s a Heuliez Intruder, one of just three ever made, and it’s currently listed for sale by DK Engineering. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, here’s what you need to know about this convertible SUV concept.

As Road and Track reports, the vehicle is actually based on the previous generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class and features an electrically foldable hardtop. In fact, it’s one of the very first production vehicles with a fully-functioning, fully-electric folding metal roof and that’s something worth admiring. Design-wise, we see a little bit of a Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet plus cues taken from Mercedes' mid-1990s design language.

The G-Class underpinnings mean there’s a capable 3.2-liter inline-six engine under the hood mated to a four-speed automatic and an all-wheel-drive system with locking differentials. The good news is the powertrain should be in perfect condition given the recent complete rebuild to factory specification. The electric folding metal roof was also completely overhauled with all restorations valued at approximately €280,000 or about $320,000 at the current exchange rates.

Speaking of prices, there’s no exact price at which the cabrio-SUV is currently available. If you are really interested, you have to contact the seller for more information but we bet the final price has a lot of zeros in it.