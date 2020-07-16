Buying a new Ford Bronco gives you a ton of options to pick from considering there are six different trim levels plus the lavishly equipped First Edition, although the latter is no longer available. Off-road enthusiasts who want to keep things simple without spending too much will likely go for the 2-Door body style in the Base trim, which kicks off at $29,995.

This is the entry-level variant, but with a couple of twists. For starters, it’s a pre-production prototype in Cyber Orange, which is a color you won’t be able to have on the entry-level Bronco. While it has the beefy 35-inch tires of the Sasquatch package and 17-inch wheels, the ones that come with the off-road-oriented optional kit are all-black.

It’s understandable why the fit and finish on the inside is not that great considering we are dealing with a prototype with lots of cheap plastics. The cabin does give us the opportunity to see the center console with the smaller 8-inch touchscreen instead of the optional 12-inch display. It’s nicely integrated into the dashboard and doesn’t make the interior look cheap compared to the bigger screen.

This Bronco 2-Door filmed in Alexandria, Virginia had the base 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with the optional 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s good for an expected 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque and can also be hooked up to a seven-speed manual transmission. Should you want the aforementioned Sasquatch package, you’ll only be able to get it with the auto.

It will be interesting to see the take rate of the back-to-basics variant with the essential off-road upgrades. For the time being, early adopters seem to be willing to spend the big bucks considering the instant success of the fully loaded First Edition. With six different trim levels and a more practical 4-Door model, Ford wants to make sure there will be a Bronco for all budgets and preferences.